You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mozart in the Jungle’ Canceled After Four Seasons at Amazon

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mozart in the Jungle renewed
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons.

The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor at the New York Symphony, hailed from executive producers Paul Weitz, Will Graham, Roman Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman.

“We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us. We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come,” the foursome said in a statement.

“Mozart” was produced by Amazon Studios.

“Mozart” is among several first-wave Amazon series that have been canceled in the past few months amid the management transition at the fast-growing video arm of the retail giant. NBC Entertainment alumnus Jennifer Salke was named president of Amazon Studios in February, taking the reins four months after her predecessor, Roy Price,” was forced out following allegations of sexual harassment.

News of “Mozart’s” cancellation was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

More TV

  • Mozart in the Jungle renewed

    'Mozart in the Jungle' Canceled After Four Seasons at Amazon

    Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons. The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor […]

  • Kenya Barris Blackish TCA Diversity

    Can Kenya Barris Really Leave ABC for Netflix?

    Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons. The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor […]

  • Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration

    Writers Guild Seeks to Renegotiate Agreement With Agents

    Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons. The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor […]

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Enjoys Strong Ratings in MTV Debut

    Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons. The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor […]

  • Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America

    Sandra Oh on 'Killing Eve' and if She'd Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

    Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons. The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor […]

  • 'Everything Sucks!' Canceled After One Season

    'Everything Sucks!' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons. The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor […]

  • CBS Chief Leslie Moonves' Compensation Dipped

    CBS Chief Leslie Moonves' Compensation Dipped in 2017 to $69.3 Million

    Amazon has canceled the Gael Garcia Bernal dramedy “Mozart in the Jungle” after four seasons. The half-hour series helped establish Amazon as an awards player with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and lead comedy actor for Bernal. The offbeat show, revolving around the life of a brash young conductor […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad