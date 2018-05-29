Most-Watched Upfronts 2018 TV Trailers: ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Manifest,’ ‘Rel’ and More

The upfronts are the networks’ big opportunity to show off their new series to advertisers — and consumers also benefit, with fresh trailers debuting from the buzziest new broadcast offerings. Here are the most-viewed trailers from the 2018 upfronts, by network from most views to least views.

ABC

“The Rookie”

Network Description: Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own.

“The Kids Are Alright”

Network Description: Set in the 1970s, this ensemble comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, as they navigate big and small changes during one of America’s most turbulent decades. In a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles, Mike and Peggy raise eight boisterous boys who live out their days with little supervision.

“A Million Little Things”

Network Description: They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

“Whiskey Cavalier”

Network Description: A high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase, played by Scott Foley. Following an emotional break-up, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca Trowbridge, played by Lauren Cohan.

“Single Parents”

Network Description:This ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their kids and maintain personal lives outside of parenthood. When the group meets Will, a 30-something guy who’s been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. When the other single parents see just how far down the rabbit hole of PTA, parenting and princesses Will has gone, they band together to get him out in the dating world and make him realize that being a great parent doesn’t mean sacrificing everything about your own identity.

“The Fix”

Network Description: Maya Travis is an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya Travis is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

“Grand Hotel”

Network Description: Eva Longoria executive produces this bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

CBS

“The Neighborhood”

Network Description: Here’s a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family (the Johnsons) to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him — or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler, the Johnsons’ opinionated next-door neighbor, who is wary of the newcomers, and certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block.

“Happy Together”

Network Description: Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West star in a comedy about a 30-something happily married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when Cooper (Felix Mallard), an exuberant young pop star drawn to their super-ordinary suburban life, unexpectedly moves in with them.

“Magnum P.I.”

Network Description: This is a modern take on the classic series and stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii.

“FBI”

Network Description: From Emmy Award-winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise comes a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. These first-class agents, including Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

“Murphy Brown”

Network Description: As we move toward the series’ 30th anniversary, the revival will offer fans a look at how Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen) tackles the current state of cable news, clickbait, and a very different political and cultural climate.

“God Friended Me”

Network Description: Brandon Micheal Hall stars in a humorous, uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

NBC

“Manifest”

Network Description: In 2013, Flight 828 disappeared into thin air. Today, it came home.

“New Amsterdam”

Network Description: Break the rules. Heal the system. The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold stars in New Amsterdam, Tuesdays this fall on NBC.

“I Feel Bad”

Network Description: She’s kinda got it all figured out. I Feel Bad, from executive producer Amy Poehler and starring Sarayu Blue and Paul Adelstein.

FOX

“REL”

Network Description: Based on the life of Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out,” “Insecure,” “The Carmichael Show”), REL is a multi-camera comedy starring Howery as a loving husband and father living on the West Side of Chicago, who finds out his wife is having an affair. And not just any affair. An affair with Rel’s own barber.

“The Cool Kids”

Network Description: From executive producer Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and starring Tony Award nominee David Alan Grier (“The Carmichael Show,” “In Living Color”), Emmy Award nominee Martin Mull (“Veep”, “Roseanne”), Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan (“Will and Grace,” “American Horror Story”) and Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence (“Mama’s Family,” “The Carol Burnett Show”), THE COOL KIDS is a multi-camera comedy about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun – because, at their age, what do they really have to lose.

“Last Man Standing”

Network Description: ‘Last Man Standing’ stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.

“The Passage”

Network Description: The show focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race.

“Proven Innocent”

Network Description: Proven Innocent follows an underdog criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre, “Under the Dome,” “A Gifted Man”), a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice.

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

Network Description: Airing as a global event on FOX and National Geographic, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning COSMOS will return for its third season in Spring 2019. It will once again be executive-produced, written and directed by Ann Druyan (NASA’s Voyager Record, “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” “Contact”) and executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane (FAMILY GUY, THE ORVILLE, COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY), Brannon Braga (THE ORVILLE, COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY), who also is co-writer and director of the series, and Jason Clark (THE ORVILLE, COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY). Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famed pop-culture icon, astrophysicist and host of the Emmy Award-nominated “StarTalk,” will return as host.

The CW

“All American”

Network Description: The series is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger.

“Charmed”

Network Description: The series follows the lives of three sisters — Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery) — who, after the death of their mother, discover they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of witches. Together they possess the “Power of Three”, which they use to protect innocents and vanquish supernatural demons.