‘Mom’ Renewed for Season Six at CBS

CBS has renewed comedy series “Mom” for a sixth season.

The comedy starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney has logged solid numbers during its fifth season in the 9 p.m. Thursday slot behind “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon.” “Mom” hails from Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Prods. News of the renewal was revealed Saturday night at the series’ wrap party.

“’Mom’ has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

“Mom” revolves around the lives of a woman and her adult daughter who are both recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. Janney has earned two supporting comedy actress Emmys for her work as Bonnie on the series, which has received much praise for its portrayal of substance abuse issues.

“Mom” has averaged 11 million viewers per episode this season, per CBS, making it a top five series in adults 18-49 and the third most-watched comedy on broadcast TV, behind “Big Bang” and “Young Sheldon.” Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, and William Fichtner also co-star.

In addition to “Mom,” CBS has renewed “Big Bang,” “Young Sheldon,” and freshman drama “SWAT” for the 2018-19 season.

“Mom” was created by Lorre, Gorodetsky, and Baker.