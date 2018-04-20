You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Modern Family’ EP Vali Chandrasekaran Inks Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Vali Chandrasekaran
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox Television

Veteran comedy writer Vali Chandrasekaran has set up shop with 20th Century Fox Television.

Chandrasekaran at present is shepherding a comedy pilot for Fox and 20th TV dubbed “Our People,” about the culture clash between a man from an African family who becomes engaged to a woman from the Midwest. He is also at present working as an exec producer of 20th TV’s ABC comedy “Modern Family.”

“We love Vali at this company,” said Jonnie Davis, 20th TV’s president of creative affairs. “Aside from being wildly funny, there’s an intelligence and a warmth to his writing that is incredibly special. He’s been a fantastic developer as a well as an MVP on the ‘Modern Family’ staff and we’re grateful he’s chosen this studio as his exclusive home.”

Chandrasekaran’s past credits include NBC’s “My Name is Earl” and “30 Rock.” He’s repped by UTA and Management 360.

