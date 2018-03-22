‘Modern Family’ EP Abraham Higginbotham Sets New Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox TV

Abraham Higginbotham has inked a new overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television.

“I am genuinely grateful for the opportunities Dana, Gary and the entire team at 20th have given me,” Higginbotham said. “I’ve spent most of my career working for them because they make me feel valued, respected and – from time to time – loved. Or I have Stockholm syndrome.”

Higginbotham is best know for his work as a writer and executive producer “Modern Family,” for which he has written dozens of episodes and twice won the Humanitas Prize. Higginbotham’s other credits include “Arrested Development,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Will & Grace.” His feature script “Everyone Wants Everything” also made the 2014 Black List.

“Abraham is one of our heavyweights on Modern Family who has been and continues to be a spectacular asset to that show,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th TV. “But our relationship with him goes back over fifteen years, and this deal is about keeping him here for many more. What other comedy writer can you name who has worked on four classics – ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘Ugly Betty,’ and ‘Arrested Development?’ It speaks to his range and enormous talent, and we can’t wait to add a classic show of his own creation to the list.”

Higginbotham is repped by UTA.

He is one of several producers to set new overall deals with the studio. Sanaa Hamri, Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel, Tim Minear and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel all recently signed new pacts as well.