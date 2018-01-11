TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ 200th Episode Tops Wednesday in Key Demo

“Modern Family” aired its 200th episode on Wednesday night, with the milestone episode ranking as the top-rated show of the night.

Airing at 9 p.m. on ABC, “Modern Family” drew a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers. Yet despite the fact it was the show’s 200th episode, it was approximately even with its performance last week in both measures.

Earlier on ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.5, 6 million) and “Speechless” (1.1, 4.4 million) were even. After “Modern Family,” “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.6 million) was even while “Match Game” (0.8, 3.3 million) dipped in the demo.

On CBS, “The Amazing Race” (1.4, 6.9 million) dipped in the demo. “SEAL Team” (0.9, 6.1 million) was even, while “Criminal Minds” (1.0, 5.7 million) ticked up in the demo.

On Fox, both “The X-Files” (1.0, 3.9 million) and “9-1-1” (1.5, 5.5 million) were down in both measures from their premieres last week.

For NBC, “The Blacklist” (1.0, 6.1 million), “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 6.1 million), and “Chicago PD” (1.3, 6.8 million) were all even.

On The CW, “The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala” drew a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers. “Animal Crackers” drew a 0.2 and 630,000.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished third in total viewers with 4.7 million. ABC and NBC tied for second in the demo with a 1.2. NBC was first in total viewers with 6.3 million. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 4.6 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 1.1 but first in total viewers with 6.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.