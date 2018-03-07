TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases First ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Paramount Network announced the release of the documentary “I Am MLK Jr.,” and Netflix debuted the trailer for season two of “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

DATES

“I Am MLK Jr.” will debut on Paramount Network on April 4, the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassination. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the Derik Murray documentary highlights King’s involvement in significant events during the Civil Rights Movement and connects them to modern-day incidents, from the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. to the Charlottesville demonstrations. The movie features interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Ambassador Andrew Young, Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Al Sharpton, Van Jones, Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon, Shaun King, and Malcolm Jenkins.

The season six premiere of “Vice” will air on HBO April 6 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The latest season of the documentary-style journalistic series will continue to cover both domestic and foreign topics, such as debates surrounding immigration and gun laws. Its first episode follows “The Night Of” star Michael Kenneth Williams as he explores the mass incarceration crisis facilitated by America’s juvenile justice system.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released its trailer for the second season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” on Wednesday. In the trailer, the Baudelaire orphans continue to narrowly escape Count Olaf’s sinister attempts to capture them, which involve a runaway train, a fake surgery, and razor-sharp high-heeled shoes. The second season of the series, based on the books by Lemony Snicket, premieres March 30 and features reprised performances from Neil Patrick Harris as Olaf, Patrick Warburton as Snicket, Malina Weissman as Violet, and Louis Hynes as Klaus. Watch the trailer below.

ACQUISITIONS

The CW will add “The Outpost” to its summer programming. The network acquired the fantasy series from Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, starring Jessica Green as Talon, the last remaining member of a race called “Blackbloods” on a mission to avenge her family’s murder. The show will air alongside other summer CW series, including new seasons of “Supergirl,” “The Originals,” and “The 100.”

HONORS

Jim Parsons will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards on April 12 for advancing LGBTQ stories in Hollywood and on Broadway. In addition to honoring the “Big Bang Theory” star, the GLAAD Media Awards will also recognize Britney Spears, who will receive the Vanguard Award for supporting the LGBTQ community, as well as Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

“Friends” showrunner Marta Kauffman will be honored at Thursday’s Big Sunday Gala for her contributions to the volunteer organization, which include serving as Big Sunday’s first board chair and volunteering for various Big Sunday events. Kauffman currently serves as showrunner for Netflix‘s “Grace and Frankie.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Epix appointed Rachel Brill as its new senior vice president of head of unscripted programming, Epix President Michael Wright announced Wednesday. In her new position, Brill will manage development for the entirety of the network’s documentaries and unscripted series. She previously worked with Wright for three years at Turner, and her other credits include co-creating and producing the documentary series “Ritual,” as well as Viceland‘s “Nuts + Bolts.”

A+E Networks promoted Christopher Barry to senior vice president, head of finance, ad sales, and distribution, international and digital. On Wednesday, Art Vomvas, A+E Networks external vice president, finance and business planning announced Barry’s elevation to his new position, in which he will oversee business planning and strategy for growth initiatives and investments. Barry previously served as senior vice president, head of finance and business planning, international and digital for A+E Networks.

OUTREACH

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises will partner with Pitbull to launch Telemundo Academy, a 16-week program that will provide the opportunity for 30 students interested in pursuing media careers to learn how to create an original production. The company will select students from Pitbull’s Sports Leadership and Management Miami High School and the Doral Academy, who will have access to the tools and technologies at Telemundo Enterprises new global headquarters, Telemundo Center, opening in Spring.