Mira Nair to Direct the BBC’s Adaptation of Vikram Seth’s ‘A Suitable Boy’

New York City-based Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair is about to sign on to direct “A Suitable Boy,” the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of the eponymous Vikram Seth novel.

The finer points of the deal with Nair are yet to be done, but it expected to become official within days. “War & Peace” producer Lookout Point is making the eight-part series, based on the bestselling novel about a young woman’s search for love and identity in a newly independent, post-Partition India.

The BBC is well-versed in period drama, but “ A Suitable Boy” is noteworthy for being the first it will make with a non-white cast. It will be filmed in India and go out on the BBC One channel in the U.K.

Nair is known for movies including “Monsoon Wedding” and “Salaam Bombay!,” which was nominated for a best foreign language Oscar. She will direct from a script from Andrew Davies, who wrote “Bridget Jone’s Diary.”

His TV work includes the adaptation of “War & Peace” for Lookout Point, and an upcoming “Les Miserables” series for the same partners. Davies is also adapting John Updike’s “Rabbit” with Lookout Point, although no broadcaster or platform is yet attached.

“A Suitable Boy” was commissioned by Charlotte Moore and Piers Wenger. Andrew Davies, Vikram Seth, Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester will executive produce for Lookout Point, and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

