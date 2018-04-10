MipTV: Warner Bros. International TV Production Brings ‘Game of Games’ to Spain

“Game of Games” is going global with the first international version of the hit format commissioned in Spain. Warner Bros. International Television Production Spain announced Tuesday that it had been commissioned by Artresmedia to produce a local version of the game show format for its terrestrial channel Antena 3.

“We’re thrilled to announce Antena 3 as our first broadcast partner for ‘Game of Games’ and we look forward to bringing this hugely successful show to Spanish audiences,” said Andrew Zein, senior vice president, creative, format development and sales for Warner Bros. International Television Production.

This first international commission for the format follows the success of the U.S. version, “Ellen’s Game of Games” (pictured), hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, which debuted with a special preview episode Dec. 18 last year ahead of its official premiere Jan. 2 on NBC. The show saw an average of just over 8 million viewers across its eight, hour-long episode run and was recommissioned by NBC for a 13-epsiode second season on Jan. 9.

Spanish actress and comedian Silvia Abril will host Antena 3’s version of “Game of Games.” The format sees members of the audience compete for a cash prize by playing super-sized, one-of-a-kind physical games.

The U.S. version is produced by Warner Horizon, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.