MipTV: Soccer Star Hernan Crespo Helps Launch ‘The Football Show’

Dick Clark Prods. kicks off the sales effort at the market

Retired Argentinian soccer star Hernan Crespo was in Cannes on Sunday to promote “The Soccer Show” at MipTV. The sales arm of Dick Clark Productions is handling the show’s distribution and international launch.

“It is important that people know about the former football players outside of the sport,” said Crespo, who played for major professional soccer teams including Lazio, Inter Milan, and Chelsea. He was also a member of Argentina’s national squad, and one of its highest ever goal-scorers.

The show’s segment on Crespo looks at his working and home life and includes a tour of the museum inside his house containing trophies and mementos from his successful career. “I try to explain about my family, lifestyle, my passions and hobbies,” he said.

The show hails from U.K.-based content companies Infinity Creative Media and Zig Zag, which has made numerous soccer shows. They set out to create a series that is part travelog, part lifestyle, and part sports show. It was shot in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lisbon, Barcelona, Manchester and Rome.

“The idea is it will appeal to football fans, but is not just about the inside workings of football, and had to be about the lifestyle and values of footballers and positioning them in a different way to how they are perceived generally,” said Zig Zag founder Danny Fenton.

The show is in post-production. The producers have assembled a roster of soccer stars, some of whom are still playing, including Marcelo, Juan Mata, Edison Cavani, Michael Owen, and Ronaldinho.

What the producers don’t have is a broadcaster. Russ Lindsay’s Infinity Creative is using the same template as on its previous series such as “The Wine Show” and “The Classic Car Show,” making a program designed for the international market and bringing in a distributor to sell it globally, without an anchor commissioner. “We realized we could make shows for a worldwide audience and sell them in that way,” Lindsay said.

Sony and Sky have sold its previous shows, and the company already works with Dick Clark Productions on “The Best FIFA Football Awards.”

