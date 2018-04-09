MipTV: Germany’s Tele München Group Secures Raft of Deals On ‘The Name of the Rose’

Germany’s Tele München Group has secured a host of international deals for its television adaptation of Umberto Eco’s “The Name of the Rose.” Sky has taken the high-end English-language Italian production for German-speaking Europe, while Orange has acquired rights in France. Sales have also been secured across most of Scandinavia with DRtv taking it for Denmark; YLE for Finland; and NRK in Norway.

Tele München boarded the project as co-producer and international sales agent in November last year. The 8-part series, which is budgeted at €26 million ($30 million), stars John Turturro (pictured) as 14th-century Franciscan monk William of Baskerville, who investigates a series of grisly murders. Rupert Everett co-stars as antagonist Inquisitor Bernard Gui, with German actor Damien Hardung as Baskerville’s apprentice Adso.

The novel, which has sold over 50 million copies worldwide since it was first publiched in 1980, was previously adapted as a 1986 movie by Jean-Jacques Annaud, which starred Sean Connery, F. Murray Abraham and Christian Slater in the three key roles. It won two BAFTA Film Awards including best actor for Connery.

The new “Name of the Rose” is produced by Italian production companies 11 Marzo and Palomar alongside Tele München, in association with state broadcaster Rai’s Rai Fiction unit. Giacomo Battiato, whose 2011 Palestinian-terrorism thriller “L’Infiltré” was nominated for an International Emmy, is directing and co-wrote the television adaptation alongside Andrea Porporati and Nigel Williams.

The cast also features Michael Emerson, Sebastian Koch, James Cosmo, Richard Sammel, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Greta Scarano.

The production began its 19-week shoot in January in Italy. The series is expected to premiere in spring 2019.