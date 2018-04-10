You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MipTV: FremantleMedia Boards Working Title’s ‘Luminaries’ For International Distribution

New Zealand author Eleanor Catton poses after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, holding her prize for the photographers, in central London, . Catton won the 50,000 pounds ($80,000) prize with her book 'The LuminariesBritain Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom
CREDIT: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

FremantleMedia International will handle international distribution on Working Title Television’s adaptation of Man Booker prize-winning novel “The Luminaries,” the company announced Tuesday. Produced by Working Title Television in association with FremantleMedia International and Silver Reel Television, the six-part adaptation for BBC Two is written by Eleanor Catton (pictured), based on her own novel.

“This story perfectly illustrates the types of projects that we are looking to add to our distinctive collection of dramas,” said Rebecca Dundon, director of acquisitions for FremantleMedia International.

Set on the west coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush, “The Luminaries” is a story of love, murder and revenge following two young lovers whose romantic first encounter whilst sailing from London to New Zealand fills them with great expectations for the future.

“This captivating story reflects today’s Zeitgeist of a strong female character finding her way and voice in the times when women were not yet in a position to make their own decisions for their lives,” said Silver Reel Television’s managing director Claudia Bluemhuber. “Eleanor Catton is an extremely talented writer and has managed to create what we believe is an outstanding cinematic vision for this series.”

The show will be executive produced by Catton, Andrew Woodhead, Tim Bevan and Erin Fellner for Working Title, Mona Qureshi for the BBC, Christian Vesper for FremantleMedia and Bluemhuber for Silver Reel.

The adaptation was first announced in August 2016. Catton won the Man Booker Prize in 2013, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the prestigious literary award. “The Luminaries” was also the longest novel ever to win the prize.

