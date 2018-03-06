MipTV, Canneseries Unveil Lineup for In Development Competition

In Development, the industry event jointly organized by MipTV and the new Canneseries (Cannes International TV Series Festival), has unveiled the 12 projects which will compete at the two-day sidebar.

The event, set to take place April 10-11, is being hosted as part of Cannes Drama Creative Forum and aims at connecting drama creators, producers, decision-makers, broadcasters, and financiers, as well as fast-tracking the production of series.

An international jury comprising executives from NBCUniversal, Verizon Digital Entertainment, Canal Plus Group and Alibaba shortlisted 12 projects from 10 countries out of 344 submissions from 46 countries.

The selected projects are “Angelica,” produced and written by Jen Mc Gowan and Eliza Lee in the U.S.; “Dead Head,” produced by New Zealand’s Screentime NZ; “GR5,” produced by Zodiak Belgium; “Les Miserables,” produced by France’s Elephant Story; “Strange Fishing Sundays,” produced by Spain’s Laniakea Capital; “The Machinery,” produced by Sweden’s Anagram Sverige; “The Sources of Evil,” produced by Germany’s Wuste Film; and “Whatever, Linda,” produced by Canada’s The Donaldson Company.

The four remaining projects in early-stage development are “Class A,” written by Charley Packham, Oliver Deacon and Simon Schneider from the U.K.; “Revival,” written by Joseph Kay from Canada; “Selfies,” written by Joanne Lau from the U.K.; and “Violator,” written by Jon Atli Jonasson from Iceland.

“The 12 selected projects are the perfect illustration of the richness of global talent, across all territories and in all genres. We’re delighted to provide a showcase for these projects, all of which have strong potential in the international market,” said Laurine Garaude, director of TV at Reed Midem, MipTV’s organizer.

Garaude said the event addressed the need of buyers to access projects at an earlier stage than previously and provided them with a curated selection of series. “Buyers are increasingly interested in coming on board early in the development process and even in co-producing,” Garaude said.

Benoît Louvet, the managing director of Canneseries, said: “The DNA of this event is to highlight new voices and tomorrow’s talents.” Louvet told Variety that Federation Entertainment, one of France’s leading TV production banners, as well as Fabrique des Formats, another French banner, will commit to co-developing two of the projects competing.

Louvet noted the breadth and diversity of projects. “I was concerned that the selection would be overly focused on France and the U.S., but the production of local drama today is so rich today that we were able to tap into a wide range of projects from around the world,” he said.

In Development will also feature a Digital Short Form Series Pitch competition with six finalists who will pitch their projects. Digital Short Form Series Pitch was launched last year as part of MipTV.

The international jury will include Lauren Anderson, senior VP of programming at NBCUniversal; Ivana Kirkbride, CEO of go90 & Verizon Digital Entertainment; Marcelo Liberini, digital VP at Colombia’s Caracol TV; Aline Marrache-Tesseraud, senior VP of international acquisitions at Canal Plus Group; Claire McArdle, VP of multiplatform at Comedy Central in the U.K.; and Qiang Li, director of media acquisition and cooperation for China’s Alibaba.

The ambassadors of In Development comprise well-respected execs such as Rola Bauer, Studiocanal TV’s managing director; Jimmy Desmarais from Altantique Productions; Ben Donald from BBC Worldwide; Marie Jacobson from Sony Pictures Television Networks; Katie O’Connell from Platform One Media; Christian Wilander from Pinewood Television; Philipp Steffens from RTL Television; and Anna Winger, the creator of “Deutschland 83″ and “Deutschland 86,” among others.