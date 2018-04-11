MipTV: Beta Film Sells ‘Babylon Berlin’ to Africa, India

Beta Films has secured new deals which will see acclaimed German crime drama “Babylon Berlin” debut across Africa and India.

South Africa-based broadcaster M-Net, which is owned by Africa’s biggest subscription television network MultiChoice, has acquired rights across the whole of the African continent. Indian rights have been acquired by Tata Sky, the joint venture between Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox.

Following these latest deals Beta Film has now closed sales to over 90 territories, including the U.S., Australia and throughout Europe.

The high-end drama from directors Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten is the most expensive non-English language television drama made to date.

Spanning 16 hours across two, concurrently shot, seasons “Babylon Berlin” stars Volker Bruch as a young police inspector in 1929 Berlin, transferred from Cologne to solve a case who finds himself caught up in a tangled web of corruption, organized crime and political extremism.

Liv Lisa Fries, Peter Kurth, Matthias Brandt and Leonie Benesch co-star. It is produced by X Filme Creative Pool, ARD Degeto, Sky and Beta Film.