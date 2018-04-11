MipTV: Beta Film Teams With Middle East’s O3 Productions on Multi-series Deal

Beta Film is to partner with the Middle East’s O3 Productions in a major multi-series deal, the Germany-based international producer and distributor announced Wednesday at MipTV in Cannes. The deal will see Beta and O3, the production arm of Dubai-based broadcaster MBC, develop and co-produce scripted projects from the Middle East and North Africa that bridge the Arab and European worlds.

Managing director Moritz von Kruedener of Beta Film, which recently co-produced the critically acclaimed series “Babylon Berlin” (pictured), said the partnership marked a big step in bringing “the incredible creative talent of the Arab world to an international audience.”

It is the first time O3 has entered a major partnership with a European company. O3’s group director Fadi Ismail said the partnership aimed to bring global audiences “compelling new stories from a region that has all too often been misrepresented.” “We are proud to be pioneering a unique collaboration which will combine creative talent from the Arab and European regions and bring fresh, original programming to the global market,” Ismail said.

The two companies have already starting developing a number of series under the new agreement. These include a crime show set in Iraq and Scandinavia; an organized-crime thriller linking Germany and Lebanon; a post-World War II drama, set in Italy, about the creation of the global narcotics trade between the Middle East, Europe and the U.S.; and a drama, set in Egypt, about the decades of rival espionage among the world’s great powers.

Besides “Babylon Berlin,” recent high-end international co-productions from Beta Film have included “Borgia” and “Gomorrah.”