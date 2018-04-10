You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MipTV: Banijay Rights Takes Global Distribution On ‘Vidago Palace’

Banijay Rights has taken worldwide distribution on Portuguese-language drama “Vidago Palace,” it was announced Tuesday by Caroline Torrance, head of scripted for Banijay.

It is the first time Banijay Rights, the international distribution arm of Banijay Group, has taken distribution rights on a Portuguese-language drama. Torrance said the move was part of the company’s continuing expansion of its non-English language scripted portfolio.

The six-part series also marks the first drama co-production between broadcasters RTP in Portugal and TVG in Spain. It is produced by Spain’s Portocabo and Portugal’s HOP!

Set against the backdrop of a luxury hotel and health resort in 1936, “Vidago Palace” follows the love story between two young people from different classes who must overcome numerous obstacles to be together. It is directed by Henrique Oliveira and stars Mikaela Lupu, David Seijo, Pedro Barroso and Anabela Teixeira.

“The series has an engrossing and universal narrative, coupled with high-end production values,” said Torrance. “We are sure ‘Vidago Palace’ will have broad appeal for broadcasters looking for a strong period event series.”

Debuting in Portugal on March 30 last year, “Vidago Palace” scored RTP its highest primetime ratings over the past three years.

