‘Midnight, Texas’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC, Sets New Showrunners

“Midnight, Texas” has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

In addition, Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder will take over as co-showrunners on Season 2, taking over from series creator Monica Owusu-Breen. Charmelo and Snyder served as consulting producers on the first season and have an overall deal with Universal Television. They will executive produce along with David Janollari. The series is produced by Universal Television and David Janollari Entertainment.

The supernatural thriller, which is based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris, takes place in a remote Texas town full of supernatural phenomena. It stars François Arnaud as Manfred, a charming, powerful psychic who can communicate with spirits and finds safety in Midnight surrounding himself with both human and supernatural allies. It also stars Dylan Bruce as Bobo, proprietor of the town’s local pawn shop; Parisa Fitz-Henley as Fiji, a witch who owns the local wiccan shop; Arielle Kebbel as Olivia, a mysterious assassin with a weapon for every occasion; Jason Lewis as Joe, an angel who knows all of Midnight’s secrets, having been around for millennia; and Peter Mensah as Lemuel, a wise vampire with a long history in Midnight.

“I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of ‘Midnight, Texas,’” Harris said. “I can’t wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who’ve been asking me questions daily, will have their reward.”

The series averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers per episode during its run that began in July.