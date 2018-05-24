TV News Roundup: ‘Queer Eye’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Queer Eye” Season 2, while Showtime announced an upcoming “Twin Peaks” marathon.

FIRST LOOKS

On the heels of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf is heading to Netflix for her new weekly half hour variety/sketch series “The Break with Michelle Wolf” starting Sunday, May 27. The streaming service released a sneak peek video, nodding to the vague nature of “strong female leads.” Watch below.

GREENLIGHTS

CNN Films has announced their collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams on new documentary feature, “American Jail.” The film will investigate America’s mass incarceration crisis, slated to premiere on Sunday, July 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. “I’m very excited to bring this film to CNN Films’ audiences. Our criminal justice system is broken on many levels, and I believe that it is essential for every American to understand what is at stake: tax payers’ dollars, the economy, human potential, and human lives,” said Williams.

DATES

The new Fab Five, Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), and Tan France (Fashion) are coming back to uplift eight new heroes in the next season of “Queer Eye.” Season 2 launches globally on Netflix on June 15.

PROGRAMMING

Missed Kyle MacLachlan on the return of “Twin Peaks?” The 18-part limited series, directed entirely by David Lynch, will be presented without interruption on Showtime 2 on Saturday, June 2 beginning at 4:35 a.m. ET/PT and ending at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.