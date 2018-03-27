Michelle Dockery To Be Honored With Variety Icon Award For Canneseries

Michelle Dockery will receive the inaugural Variety Icon Award for Canneseries , the festival announced on Tuesday.

In film, Dockery most recently starred alongside Jim Broadbent in Ritesh Batra’s “The Sense of an Ending,” and has also been featured in “Self/Less” and with Liam Neeson and Lupita Nyong’o in the action thriller “Non-Stop.” The actress is known for her work on the stage as well, particularly at London’s National Theatre, where she starred with Bryan Cranston in “Network.”

Along with her award, Dockery will host a master class for Canneseries on April 7 at 11 a.m., held at the Miramar theater in France. Canneseries, the Cannes International Series Festival, will hold its first edition from April 4-11 at Palais des Festivals. Initiated by the Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, the event aims to highlight series from all over the world and to give an international voice to the increasingly popular medium. Canneseries will be open to a public audience and create an international official competition, working alongside MIPTV and Drama Creative Forum in Development for

a week highlighting television.