Michelle Wolf Returns to Seth Meyers’ ‘Late Night’

Michelle Wolf returned to the scene of more innocent days – NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where she worked as a writer before her recent appearance at the White House Correspondents Association dinner catapulted her on to a bigger stage.

If there was controversy, the comedienne didn’t acknowledge it. “It went great, and every single person loved it,” she said. “Across the board.” She added: “Everyone loved it — even, actually Sarah Huckabee Sanders called me, and she was like ‘I loved it so much; I got every joke.'”

Like many of the comics who have appeared at the event before her, Wolf’s performance in Washington drew mixed reviews. She poked fun not only at the current president, Donald Trump, but also some of his aides; Democrats; Republicans; and the press corps itself. “I think she’s very resourceful, like she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye,” said Wolf of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary. ” Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies.” And, Wolf on the media: “He has helped you sell your papers and your books and your TV. You helped create this monster and now you are profiting from him.”

She has a new show nearing launch on Netflix, and cautioned Meyers’ audience that it would likely contain similar humor. “I would have to say that if you hated the Correspondents’ Dinner, you’re really going to hate this show,” she said.