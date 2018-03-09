Michael Smith to Leave ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

ESPN had planned for the 6 p.m. edition of “SportsCenter” to be one of the network’s most personality-driven broadcasts. Instead, it may turn out to be one of its most traditional.

Michael Smith will leave the 6 p.m. edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” the network confirmed Friday, the latest talent switch in a broadcast that appears to have proven more difficult to get right than executives may have expected. Smith, who launched the show known as “SC 6” in February of 2017 with co-host Jemele Hill, will take on a role to be determined at the Walt Disney-owned sports-media giant. The duo approached the program as a spot for mixing the news and highlights of the moment with opinionated takes on sports and cultural trends.

“Michael Smith will be leaving the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter after tonight’s edition,” ESPN said in a statement. “Michael is a talented commentator and we greatly appreciate and value his contributions and creativity. We are in the process of discussing with him potential next ESPN assignments.”

More to come….