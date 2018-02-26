Michael Chiklis Joins Teyonah Parris in CBS Pilot ‘Murder’

Michael Chiklis is returning to the cop genre.

Chiklis has been cast in one of the lead roles opposite Teyonah Parris in the CBS drama pilot “Murder,” Variety has confirmed.

The series explores crime through the unique and often conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true crime documentary, the series invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves.

Chiklis will play Detective Mason “Mace” Garrity, described as a veteran NYPD detective with deep empathy and sharp instincts, which have been the foundation of an exemplary career. But now, his usual style is disrupted by his new partner, outspoken rookie Detective Ayana Lake (Parris), who will challenge all his assumptions.

Chiklis is best known for his role as Vic Mackey on the critically-acclaimed FX cop drama “The Shield,” for which he won an Emmy in 2002 and a Golden Globe in 2003. Chiklis also starred as Tony Scali in “The Commish,” in which he played a small town police commissioner. He most recently appeared as police captain Nathaniel Barnes in Fox’s “Gotham.” His other credits include the 2005 “Fantastic Four” film and its sequel, “Rise of the Silver Surfer,” “Vegas,” and “American Horror Story.”

He is repped by WME and Management 360.

“Lethal Weapon” vet Amanda Green will write and executive produce “Murder.” Dan Lin will also serve as executive producer, with Lindsey Liberatore serving as co-executive producer. Lin Pictures will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBSTelevision Studios. Variety reported exclusively on the project’s development in September.

Deadline first reported Chiklis’ casting.