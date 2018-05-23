Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Nick Jonas to Appear at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Presenters for the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards include “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan; Seth Rogen and Kristen Bell, Zendaya and Gina Rodriguez and Common, the network announced today. The ceremony, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, is scheduled to be held on June 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

In addition, the show will feature musical performances from Mustard and Nick Jonas, whose just-released single “Anywhere” will be performed in its entirety for the first time (as opposed to their appearance on the “American Idol” finale in May 21, which saw an abridged version of the song). The video for “Anywhere” premiered on MTV on Tuesday, May 22. Newcomer duo Chloe x Halle are also set to perform.

The awards show began including TV nominees last year and also replaced the best actor and best actress categories with non-gendered distinctions — best actor in a movie and best actor in a show — along with longtime fan favorite categories like best kiss, best hero, and best villain.

Executive producers for the 2018 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Joel Gallen/Tenth Planet Productions with MTV’s Amy Doyle, Garrett English and Wendy Plaut and Rick Austin. Vanessa Whitewolf serves as co-EP. Melanie Block is Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music.