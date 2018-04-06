Michael B. Jordan Sets The World on Fire in First Official Trailer for ‘Fahrenheit 451’

Michael B. Jordan fights for knowledge and the future of humanity in the first official trailer for HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451.”

Jordan plays protagonist Guy Montag in the film based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel. In the futuristic world, firefighters are responsible for creating fires instead of putting them out, as they burn books to censor society and limit knowledge.

The trailer opens with Jordan giving a speech to a group of identically-dressed children. “Have any of you guys ever seen one of these bad things for real?” Jordan asks as he clashes two books together. The children respond with a roaring, “No!” Jordan continues, “We burned almost every physical book in the country. So, by the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left.”

The clip then shows Michael Shannon, who portrays fire chief Beatty, commanding Jordan’s character to “Burn it.”

Sofia Boutella, Lilly Singh, Laura Harrier, and Martin Donovan also star in the sci-fi drama. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani, and Jordan will serve as executive producer through his company Outlier Productions. Bahrani will double as co-writer with Amir Naderi.

“Fahrenheit 451” premieres May 19 at 8 p.m. on HBO. Watch the trailer below.