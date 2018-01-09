Meryl Streep Shares Thoughts on Oprah 2020, Can’t Remember Her Oscar Noms

Meryl Streep stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night to promote her new film “The Post,” where she gave her two cents on Oprah potentially making a presidential bid and failed to remember the 20 films for which she’s received Oscar nominations.

Oprah’s speech accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award was one of the highlights of the 75th Golden Globe Awards, and added fuel to the long-simmering rumor that Oprah may run for president in 2020. Of the Globes, Streep said, “Oprah launched her presidential campaign, I think.”

She added that if Oprah were to run for president, she wouldn’t be against it, and joked that perhaps Hollywood should stage a White House takeover.

“Somebody from the stage [mentioned] Tom Hanks, and he seemed ready to go,” she said. “That would be a pretty good ticket. … You could just keep it in Hollywood, you know, you could have The Rock as the joint chief of staff, Harrison Ford running defense.”

Streep also played a speed quiz game with Kimmel, where she attempted to name all 20 of her Oscar-nominated films in a minute or less to win a “bonus Oscar.” She was only able to name five, and couldn’t remember her first nomination — 1978’s “The Deer Hunter” — so Kimmel kept his Oscar.

Watch the full clip above.