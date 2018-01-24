Meryl Streep Joins ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Meryl Streep has joined the cast of “Big Little Lies” Season 2 on HBO, Variety has learned.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers.

The news comes on the heels of Streep receiving an Oscar nomination for her leading role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.” With the nomination, Streep broke her own record for the most Oscar acting nominations, bringing her total number of nods to 21. She has also been nominated for her roles in films like “The Deer Hunter,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Silkwood,” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” She has won three Oscars throughout her career. Sources tell Variety that Streep will make around $800,000 per episode.

HBO announced in December that “Big Little Lies” would return for a second season, with most of the main cast from Season 1 returning. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with Season 2 based partially on a new story by the author. David E. Kelley, who wrote and executive produced Season 1, will return in the same roles for Season 1. Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes.

Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed all of Season 1, will also executive produce along with Kelley, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Arnold.

“Big Little Lies” premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards at the 69th annual ceremony in Sept. of the same year, including best limited series or TV movie, and acting wins for Kidman, Laura Dern, and Skarsgård.

