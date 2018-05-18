U.K. Talent Agent Meryl Hoffman Joins Curtis Brown

Meryl Hoffman’s agency MHM Management will become part of Curtis Brown. The deal will see Hoffman and her roster of clients, including Zoe Ball and Larry Lamb, and her MHM associate Sofia Ricci transition to Curtis Brown, which is leading industry consolidation. It has previously acquired Debi Allen’s DAA Management, bringing talent including Sue Perkins and Bradley Walsh into its fold.

Hoffman began her career at Princess Productions before moving to John Noel Management. She then joined DawBell PR and created its talent division, before setting up MHM in 2012.

“I have long admired CB as one of the leading multi-service agencies, they are forward thinking and lead with a very personal hands-on style,” she said. “I am looking forward to collaborating with other agents and exploring new and exciting opportunities for my clients.”

Specifically, MHM Management has been acquired by Original Talent, the parent company of Curtis Brown.

Sarah Spear, CEO of Curtis Brown said: “We are so excited to welcome Meryl in our growing team as she has built such a fantastic business so quickly and the synergies with the book and film departments here will benefit all her clients. We were thrilled she chose to join Curtis Brown for the next stage of her journey.”