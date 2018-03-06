NBC News’ ‘Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly’ Returns for Spring and Summer Run

NBC News is bringing the newsmagazine “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly” back for a spring and summer run.

NBC News said Kelly will return to the helm of the 7 p.m. newsmagazine although the specific date for its return has not yet been set . On Friday night, Kelly will be in primetime with the hourlong news special “Confronting Putin,” featuring her recent sit-down interviews with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The timeliness of that interview made it impractical to hold beyond this week while NBC’s Sunday schedule for this month has long been set with “American Ninja Warrior” in the 7 p.m. berth.

“Sunday Night” will air “periodically” until football season begins in the fall, NBC News said, depending on Kelly’s schedule with her weekday morning talk show, “Megyn Kelly Today,” that follows NBC’s “Today” show.

“Sunday Night” premiered last June to mixed reviews and modest ratings. An interview with Putin was also the centerpiece of the newsmagazine’s debut. There had been speculation that “Sunday Night” would not return in the same format after last summer’s eight-episode initial run. But it’s understood that Kelly and other NBC News correspondents have been working on new “Sunday Night” segments for several months.

Kelly, the former Fox News star, joined NBC in January 2017 as a high-priced anchor after very public contract talks with Fox and other suitors. “Megyn Kelly Today” had a rocky start last fall in the 9 a.m. hour but has begun to find its footing with a focus on sexual harassment and gender equality issues that have dominated headlines in recent months.