Megyn Kelly Pushes Back On Jane Fonda Remarks

Jane Fonda and Megyn Kelly appear to be gearing up for a war of words.

One day after Fonda told Variety she felt the NBC news anchor was “inappropriate” when she asked her in September about her cosmetic surgery, Kelly devoted a segment of her “Megyn Kelly Today’ to the simmering imbroglio.

“Look, I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject which she purports to know well and she rejected it. That’s okay. But I have no regrets about the question. Nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate. After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage,” said Kelly,. speaking Monday during her program. “Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam war, many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our pilots.”

Fonda seemed offended in September during an interview early in the program’s tenure, but told Variety she would consider returning to “Megyn Kelly Today.” “It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate,” Fonda said about the question. “It showed that she’s not that good an interviewer. But if she comes around and learns her stuff, sure.”

During the segment, Kelly showed several pieces of video from other news programs in which Fonda has discussed her cosmetic surgery.