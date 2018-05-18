Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Stars Call Royal Wedding ‘A Family Affair’

When Meghan Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry on Saturday, some of her “Suits” co-stars will be on the Windsor Castle guest list.

Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman will all be in attendance at the royal wedding, and in an interview with the “Today” show on Friday, the three discussed their bond with Markle and finding out their castmate was dating a prince.

Calling the couple “a great match,” Rafferty said that she, Markle and Torres “called ourselves the sister wives, we worked together for so many years on a show, it’s such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends so we became family, we’re still family, so this is a wonderful family affair.”

The three admitted they were aware of the romance long before it came out publicly, but Torres said they knew “very little actually, we knew she was excited and there was reason to keep it close to the vest.”

Hoffman remembered, “I’d gotten the news quite early and I was like ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ And it was like both of us in the trailer just like ‘Oh my! You’re dating a prince!’ And I was just like, you know, take it slow, be careful, don’t let him hurt you.”

The USA Network stars also addressed the future of “Suits,” which Markle and Patrick J. Adams, her romantic interest on the show, were written out of at the end of Season 7. With Season 8 returning this summer, Rafferty said, “It continues and Mike (Adams) and Rachel (Markle) are really still there, their spirits are still there.” Hoffman added, “They were really a major artery of the show and now we sort of have to regenerate another artery, we’re working on it.”

Torres, meanwhile, is getting her own “Suits” spinoff, centered around her character Jessica Pearson getting into politics in Chicago.

The wedding will begin on Saturday at noon London time, and royal family devotees will have plenty of ways to tune into the nuptials come the weekend, with CBS, ABC, BBC America, TLC, HBO, Hallmark, and E! all offering live streams and commentary starting in the early hours. In the U.S., the wedding will kick off at 4 a.m. on the west coast and 7 a.m. on the east coast.