Megan Spanjian Joins UTA TV Department

Megan Spanjian has joined United Talent Agency’s television department as a senior packaging executive. In her new position, Spanjian will work with writers, directors, producers, and talent to build opportunities to package intellectual property and create content.

“Megan has overseen both the development and production aspects of a multitude of successful series,” said UTA board member and head of television Matt Rice. “As the television and content landscape continues to shift, we are confident that Megan’s diverse background will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Spanjian arrives at UTA from the Weinstein Company. There she served as executive vice president and head of scripted television, overseeing all aspects of scripted television and acquisitions. Among the shows she was responsible for the development of were “Waco,” “Guantanamo,” and “Yellowstone.”

“After being on the studio side for more than a decade, I’m excited to become part of an agency that I’ve truly admired,” said Spanjian. “UTA is home to many top-tier creators and I look forward to working across the agency to help develop and cultivate great content.”

Spanjian also worked in drama development at CBS, developing and producing 34 pilots and 15 series for CBS and the CW — among them “Reckless,” “The Messengers,” “Elementary” and “Jane the Virgin.” She began her career at International Creative Management as a TV literary assistant.