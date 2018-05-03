Amazon Orders Meek Mill Documentary Series From Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Rapper Meek Mill has set a deal with Amazon and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for a documentary series examining his odyssey through the criminal justice system during the past decade.

The six-part docu series is targeted to premiere in 2019. Philadelphia-based rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams was released from jail last month after serving nearly five months for a probation violation — for popping a wheelie in an Instagram video without wearing a helmet.

The docu series will chronicle Mill’s rise to fame and his 10-year battle with Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley, as well as the larger issue of high incarceration rates for people of color. Roc Nation is producing the untitled project with the Intellectual Property Group and docu filmmaker Isaac Solotaroff.

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and the Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series,” Mill said. “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

Mill, Solotaroff, Shawn Carter, IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman and Paul Solotaroff are executive producers of the series, which will feature original music from Mill.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented group of producers to bring Meek’s life story to light,” said Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted. “Meek’s story of being incarcerated needs to be told and we will have incredible access that takes Prime members beyond the headlines and into his world.”