Max Greenfield Joins New CBS Comedy ‘The Neighborhood’ in Recasting

Max Greenfield
“New Girl” alum Max Greenfield has been cast in the recently-ordered CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” formerly known as “Welcome to the Neighborhood.” He will take over the role originally played in the pilot by Josh Lawson.

“The Neighborhood” is a multi-cam that follows Dave (Greenfield), the nicest guy in the Midwest, who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin, Dave’s new, opinionated neighbor.

In addition to Cedric and Greenfield, it stars Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan.

Greenfield has played Schmidt on Fox’s “New Girl” for its entire seven season run, with the series finale of that show set to air tonight. Greenfield is also known for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy in both “American Crime Story” and “American Horror Story.”

He is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Greenfield is the second “New Girl” cast member to come to CBS this year. The broadcaster has also ordered an untitled multi-cam series starring Damon Wayans Jr. who previously played Coach on the Fox series.

Cedric will also executive produce “The Neighborhood” along with Eric Rhone via their A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Jim Reynolds serves as writer and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Dana Honor, and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce. James Burrows will executive produce and directed the pilot.

Cedric signed a development deal with CBS back in September.

    Max Greenfield Joins New CBS Comedy 'The Neighborhood' in Recasting

    Unwieldy Upfront: TV Market Gets More Complex Thanks to Demands for Data

    Freeform Orders Kenya Barris Comedy 'Besties' to Series, Renews Drama 'Siren'

    After NBC's Matt Lauer Results, Are In-House Investigations Enough?

    Disney Goes to the Movies to Buoy Upfront Ad Sales

    Fox Broadcasting Faces Radical Changes -- and No One Knows the End Result

    BBC Buys '600 Bottles of Wine' Comedy Dating Series (EXCLUSIVE)

