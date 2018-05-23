Matt Groening Netflix Series ‘Disenchantment’ Sets Premiere Date

Netflix has set the official premiere date for the upcoming Matt Groening adult animated comedy fantasy series “Disenchantment.”

The first 10 episodes will debut on Aug. 17. The series takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools. Netflix previously gave the series a 20-episode order.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo, and Eric Andre as Luci. Other voice talent includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman–all of whom have worked with Groening in the past–as well as Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios, the same studio did the animation for Groening’s “Futurama.”

Netflix also released several first look images from the show, which can be viewed below.

“Disenchantment” is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein serving as executive producers.

Groening is of course best known for creating “The Simpsons,” which recently wrapped its 29th season on Fox. The series broke the record for the longest-running primetime television series in April with its 636th episode, beating previous record holder “Gunsmoke.” “The Simpsons” has already been renewed for a 30th season. Groening also created the popular animated series “Futurama,” which ran for four seasons on Fox from 1999-2003 before being revived at Comedy Central for three more seasons starting in 2009.

CREDIT: Netflix

CREDIT: Netflix