Matador Content to Partner With Lysa Heslov for ‘Served Like a Girl’ Docuseries

Lysa Heslov, director, co-writer and producer of 2017 documentary “Served Like A Girl,” has teamed up with Matador Content and producer Wendy Finerman to make an eight-part docuseries based on the film.

The docuseries will follow female veterans competing in the Ms. Veteran America competition. The event was created to raise awareness about homeless female veterans who struggle as they transition from solider to civilian. “Served Like A Girl” will focus on five of the finalists as they prepare for the final competition while battling personal issues such as PTSD, military sexual trauma, and combat injuries.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with the amazing team at Matador,” Heslov said. “And to continue this journey with these female warriors who took an oath to give their lives for our country is an honor.”

Matador Content is also the production company behind Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle,” ABC’s “Boy Band,” and HBO’s “Banksy Does New York.” Finerman served as a producer on “Forest Gump,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” and “P.S. I Love You.” She founded her production company Wendy Finerman Productions in 1988.

Heslov is also currently attached to the film adaption of young adult novel “This Is Where It Ends” as the director. She is represented by CAA.

Filming for the docuseries begins in May.