Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer (Watch)

The second season of Marvel’s “Luke Cage” will premiere on Netflix on June 22.

Fans of the comic book hero will certainly appreciate the announcement after waiting over a year for new episodes. The first season hit the streaming site in September of 2016.

The second season will pick up after Luke Cage has cleared his name. He has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem and gained a reputation. Cage will face a new enemy and be forced to battle the blurred lines between hero and villain.

The series stars Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis, and Rosario Dawson, who also appeared in Marvel’s “Daredevil.” Mahershala Ali appeared in a few episodes last season as Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes. Lucy Liu directed the premiere of the new 13-episode long season.

Series showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker serves as executive producer for the second season along with Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb. Loeb is also Marvel’s head of television. The action drama is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and crosses over with Netflix miniseries “The Defenders,” “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Iron Fist.”

Watch the teaser trailer below.