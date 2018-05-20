‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Sherman-Palladino got her wish. Amazon has renewed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for a third season.

The creator/executive producer of “Mrs. Maisel” prodded Amazon executives about a pickup on Saturday night as she accepted a Peabody Award for her 1950s-set dramedy about an Upper West Side housewife who ventures into standup comedy after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart.

“You’re going to give it to us because we’re bringing home the fancy thing, right?” Sherman-Palladino said of the Peabody win for the show’s freshman season.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, who attended the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street, confirmed after the kudos concluded that “Mrs. Maisel” would indeed get a greenlight for a third season. “Mrs. Maisel” was initially ordered by the previous Amazon regime with a two season commitment spread across 16 episodes. It’s unclear if the episode count will increase in season three.

Season one bowed of “Mrs. Maisel” bowed in late November. Season two is set to premiere later this year.

“Mrs. Maisel” also bagged two Golden Globes in January for comedy series and lead comedy actress for star Rachel Brosnahan. With the Globes and Peabody win, the show is seen as a prime contender in the upcoming Emmy race.

Sherman-Palladino made her mark as the creator and showrunner of “Gilmore Girls,” the much-praised drama starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel that ran on the WB Network and CW from 2000 through 2007. Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino produced four sequel episodes of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” that premiered on Netflix in November 2016.

(Pictured: “Mrs. Maisel’s” Dan Palladino, Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, and Amy Sherman-Palladino at Saturday’s 77th annual Peabody Awards)