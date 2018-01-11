Amazon to Stream ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ for Free in Honor of Golden Globes Wins

“Marvelous” news from Amazon.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will be available to stream at no cost starting Friday, January 12 at 12:01am local time and concluding at 11:59pm local time Monday, January 15, using the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including the Fire TV and mobile devices, and online.

The move comes after the series won two Golden Globe awards for its freshman season: one for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series and another for series star Rachel Brosnahan, who won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series

“Big kudos and congrats to Rachel for her first Golden Globe and to Amy for an outstanding first season,” said Greg Hart, vice president of Prime Video. “We are excited for new viewers to join in the celebration and stream the series for free this weekend.”

Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant Upper West Side apartment. But when her perfect life begins to fall apart, she inadvertently discovers that she has an uncanny knack for stand up comedy. The series also stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, and Marin Hinkle.

It was created by “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The series received an order for two seasons when it was first ordered at Amazon.