Martin Scorsese to Direct SCTV Retrospective Special for Netflix

Second City Television, the famed Canadian sketch comedy series that helped launch the careers of numerous superstars, is making a comeback with a little help from Martin Scorsese.

Netflix announced on Thursday that Oscar-winning director-producer is on board to direct an original comedy special exploring the legacy of the show.

The special will reunite original SCTV stars Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas, and Joe Flaherty for a discussion, moderated by Jimmy Kimmel, titled “An Afternoon with SCTV.”

The panel, which will be filmed in front of a live audience at Toronto’s historic Elgin Theatre on May 13, will be included as part of the special, and will be produced by longtime SCTV producer Andrew Alexander, along with Emma Tillinger Koskoff of Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and Lindsay Cox of Insight Productions.

SCTV ran for six seasons between 1976 and 1984, and was nominated for 15 Emmys after it was picked up by NBC. It won in 1982 and 1983 for best writing in a variety or music program.

Among the comedy titans also associated with SCTV were John Candy, Robin Duke, Harold Ramis, and Rick Moranis.