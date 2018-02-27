Mark Moses Joins Katie Holmes in Ilene Chaiken-Melissa Scrivner Love Fox Drama Pilot

Mark Moses has joined the untitled Fox drama pilot from Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love.

The project will follow FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Katie Holmes), who is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Otis begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation. Moses will play Chase, the FBI assistant director and Hazel’s boss. Rose Rollins was previously cast in the series as well.

Moses played Paul Young in the hit ABC series “Desperate Housewives” as well as Duck Phillips in the critically-acclaimed AMC series “Mad Men.” His other recent credits include “Law & Order True Crime,” “Salvation,” “Berlin Station,” and “The Last Ship.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Chaiken and Scrivner Love serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Judy Smith will also executive produce with Oly Obst and Holmes. 20th Century Fox Television will produce with 3 Arts Entertainment.

Chaiken was the showrunner on Fox’s top-rated series “Empire” until the midseason of the show’s current fourth season. She has stepped back from that role in order to focus on developing new projects with Brett Mahoney taking over as showrunner. She remains an executive producer on “Empire.” She re-upped her overall deal at 20th TV last summer and is currently working on the reboot of “The L Word” at Showtime. Scrivner Love previously wrote for and co-executive produced the Fox series “Rosewood.” Her other credits include “Person of Interest” and “CSI: Miami.”