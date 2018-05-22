Soprano Marina Rebeka’s Story Comes to Market With Starline (EXCLUSIVE)

Opera star Marina Rebeka will be profiled in a new one-off documentary that London-based Starline will sell internationally. “Marina Rebeka: Blessings of Will and Talent” tells the story of the Latvian soprano hailed as “stupendous” by Placido Domingo and who has performed at La Scala in Italy, London’s Royal Opera House, and the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall in New York.

Domingo features in the show, as do Rebeka’s friends and contemporaries, including conductors Marco Armiliato and Fabrizio Maria Carminati, tenor Juan Diego Flórez and Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

“While Marina Rebeka’s leading roles in ‘Norma,’ ‘La Traviata’ and ‘La Boheme,’ to name a few, have won the highest praise from taste setters like The New York Times and Opera Today, this hugely enjoyable doc brings us up close up and personal to an extraordinary talent, whose down-to-earth warmth and humor completely shatter the common ‘diva’ stereotype,” said Piers Nightingale, director of acquisitions at Starline.

The show is the latest music project Starline has boarded in recent times. It previously landed the rights to opera one-off “Jonas Kaufman: An Evening With Puccini” and, in the world of rock ’n’ roll, the film “My View: Clem Burke,” about the eponymous Blondie drummer.

“Marina Rebeka: Blessings of Will and Talent” is directed by Zita Kaminska, written by Ilze Strenga and produced by Ieva Rozentale and Artis Dobrovolskis.