Margaret Atwood’s ‘MaddAddam’ Trilogy Series Adaptation In the Works From Anonymous Content, Paramount TV

A series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “MaddAddam” novel trilogy is in the works at Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

The companies won a bidding war for the trilogy, which is comprised of the novels “Oryx and Crake,” “The Year of the Flood,” and “MaddAddam.” The books tell the story of a global pandemic and the end of mankind, and the small group of survivors who are left to shepherd a new race to inherit the world. The series centers on Jimmy, a young boy disillusioned with the all-powerful corporations who rule civilization, whose best friend will develop the drug that wipes out humanity; Toby and Ren, two members of the cult “God’s Gardeners” who fight to survive on the margins of society; and Zeb, one of the founders of “God’s Gardeners.”

Darren Aronofsky was previously working on an adaptation of the novels at HBO, but it was revealed in October 2016 that that project was not moving forward. Aronofsky is not attached to the new adaptation. Instead, “MaddAddam” will be executive produced by Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Bard Dorros along with Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment’s Angus Wall, Linda Carlson and Kent Kubena. It will be produced through the first look deal that Paramount TV and Anonymous Content recently signed with Rock Paper Scissors, which includes both scripted and unscripted content.

“I am very happy with the vision described to me by Angus, Kent, David, Bard and Amy, as well as the stunning visual presentation they put together,” Atwood said. “I very much look forward to working with them.”

This marks the latest small screen adaptation of Atwood’s work. Hulu launched a series version of Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” in April 2017. The series went on to win eight Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actress in a drama series (Elisabeth Moss), outstanding writing for a drama series (Bruce Miller), outstanding supporting actress in a drama series (Ann Dowd), and outstanding directing for a drama series (Reed Morano). The CBC debuted a miniseries version of Atwood’s “Alias Grace” in September, with the show premiering on Netflix in November.

“Margaret Atwood’s unique and singular literary voice speaks to the greater issues facing our current climate and resonates with fans worldwide; the Maddaddam Trilogy is no exception,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV. “These stories are perfectly suited for portrayal on television and we are thrilled to once again bring a literary masterpiece to life with our partners at Anonymous Content, Angus Wall and Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment.”

Anonymous and Paramount have also teamed on several other book to series adaptations, including the Hulu limited series “Catch-22” starring and directed by George Clooney, “13 Reasons Why” at Netflix, TNT’s recently-launched dark drama “The Alienist,” and “The Vampire Chronicles.”

Atwood, Wall, Kubena. and Rock Paper Scissors are repped by ICM.