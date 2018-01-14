A&E Adds Marcia Clark, Nancy Grace Crime Shows

A&E has ordered two new true-crime series — “Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48” with the former prosecutor and “Grace vs. Abrams” with hosts Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams.

Produced by ITV Entertainment, “Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48” will feature Clark, the prosecutor from the O.J. Simpson murder trial, investigating the events of the first 48 hours after a murder to uncover new revelations about the crime. The show is scheduled to premiere March 29.

“This series feels like a continuation of a mission I’ve been on my whole life,” said Clark. “To discover the truth, bring that truth to light and seek justice has always been a driving force for me. I couldn’t be more excited or more honored to be a part of it.”

“Grace vs. Abrams,” from Lincoln Square Productions, will feature the two legal analysts debating infamous crimes and legal cases. The series will be filmed at Times Square Studios in front of a live audience and also premiere March 29.

“Nancy and Dan are smart, experienced attorneys with strong voices and equally strong opinions on legal matters,” said A&E programming chief Elaine Frontain Bryant. “In ‘Grace vs. Abrams,’ they will delve deeper into the stories and legal questions around infamous crimes and trials, providing viewers with a complete picture and explanation of the issues. And, of course, fighting over which of them is right!”