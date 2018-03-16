You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

March Madness: How to Watch NCAA Basketball Tournament Online

Lipscomb's Matt Rose (12) reaches in on North Carolina's Cameron Johnson during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
CREDIT: AP

College basketball fanatics can track their brackets with NCAA March Madness Live on more platforms than ever before.

If they’re not near a TV (or just want to secretly keep up with all the action at work), viewers can follow coverage by live-streaming all 67 games of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. For the first time, Turner Sports will make the games available online via the NCAA’s website across 16 platforms. The platforms include web, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Daydream, mobile web, Roku players, and Xbox One. NCAA March Madness Live is a partnership between CBS and the NCAA, developed by Turner Sports.

CBS will televise 21 games. All games broadcast on CBS will be available on mobile, web, and tablets, and will not require a cable or satellite login. Additional games will also be live streamed on TBS and TNT’s websites and apps, as well as truTV’s digital platforms.

The Final Four games will require a cable provider or satellite-TV subscription password. TBS will air the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on March 31 and the National Championship on April 2.

AT&T and Lowe’s are also introducing Fast Break, which allows fans to watch the first two days of the tournament along with highlights, commentary, and live look-ins. NCAA March Madness Live VR will return with its virtual reality experience and includes features such as 360-replay content.

March Madness officially kicks off March 13.

    March Madness: How to Watch NCAA Basketball Tournament Online

    RuPaul Weighs in on Trump, Oprah for President and #MeToo Movement

    'The Sinner' Renewed by USA for Season 2

    'Murphy Brown' Adds Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani

    Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD Enlists UTA's Rina Brannen as Head of Development

    Netflix Worst Offender in Showing Smoking in TV Shows, Watchdog Group Says

