Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil OWN Drama ‘Love Is__’ Adds Five Series Regulars

The upcoming OWN series “Love Is__” has added five more series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned.

From creators Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, the series is based on the true story of the husband and wife team, telling the story of a power couple navigating the landscape of Black Hollywood. The new regulars join the previously announced series leads Michele Weaver, who plays Nuri, and Will Catlett, who plays Yasir.

Idara Victor has been cast in the role of Angela. A member of the same writing staff as Nuri, Angela doesn’t always agree with everything Nuri says, mainly because she is a disgruntled drama writer stuck in a comedy she doesn’t believe in. Victor has appeared on shows like “Law & Order,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Mad Men.” She was also a series regular on the TNT series “Rizzoli & Isles” and recurred on all four seasons of AMC’s “TURN: Washington’s Spies.”

Tyrone Brown has been cast in the role of Sean. Sean possesses great taste and has a lot of opinions, but he lacks follow-through. He was the first one to spot Nuri as a catch and uses his best friend, Yasir, as a wingman to meet her. A year later, when he and Yasir cross paths with Nuri again, Sean is in a relationship and has a child with Camille, giving Yasir the opportunity to pursue Nuri. Brown has appeared on shows such as “Bull,” “Chicago PD,” and “The Affair.” he is repped by Innovative Artists and MKSD Talent Management.

Kadeem Hardison has been cast in the role of Norman. The executive producer of “Marvin,” Norman is a tough boss who is hard to impress and even harder to amuse. As the play-cousin to the star of the show, he’s under a lot of pressure, and he takes his frustrations out on his room of writers, pressing them all to dig a lot deeper into themselves before they’re all fired and replaced. Hardison has appeared on shows such as “Between Brothers,” “House M.D.,” “Abby,” “Just For Kicks,” “Girlfriends,” and “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing has been cast in the role of Ruby. Ruby is Yasir’s on-and-off girlfriend; they came to L.A. to chase their dreams, but hers are idling and Yasir’s never got any traction. Worn out, she’s acerbic and moody and fed up that Yasir still does not have a job. She winds up gently set aside when Yasir pairs off (for life) with Nuri. Sing is a Dutch actress and played lead roles on the big screen in the Dutch horror thriller “Sneekweek” and the comedy “Alles Voor Elkaar.”

Lana Young has been cast in the role of Nuri in the year 2027. Nuri is first seen in 2027, in her 50s, relaxed, happy, and comfortable in her life and her 32-year marriage to Yasir. She has appeared in the recurring roles of Mrs. Douglas in “The Vampire Diaries,” Dr. Jacinta Butler in OWN’s “Greenleaf,” and Gloria Ruiz in “The Inspectors.”

The Akils will executive produce “Love Is__”, with Mara serving as showrunner and writing the pilot. Akil Productions will produce in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.