Scripted Programming Head Maggie Malina Departs MTV, VH1

Maggie Malina is exiting MTV and VH1, where she served as head of scripted programming.

Malina was promoted to scripted chief last year following the departure of Mina Lefevre, who left MTV to join Facebook as head of development. Her departure comes as MTV continues to shift toward a strategy largely focused on unscripted programming under president Chris McCarthy and general manager Amy Doyle. In a note to staff Wednesday, McCarthy and Doyle promised “more to come shortly” on a new programming-executive structure for the channels.

During her time as a producer and programming exec at MTV, Malina developed “Hit The Floor,” “The Breaks,” “Single Ladies,” “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” “Drumline: New Beat,” and “Daytime Divas.”

See McCarthy and Doyle’s memo and Malina’s own note to staff below. From MacCarthy and Doyle

Hi Everyone,

We have some news to share about our good friend Maggie Malina. Maggie has decided to step away from her role as Head of Scripted Programming for MTV and VH1 to start a new chapter.

Her tenure has been punctuated by some incredible moments across both networks that elevated our brands and delivered ratings successes.

Maggie is a creative force who has championed diversity in front of and behind the camera.

She cast Beyoncé in her first role with “MTV’s Hip Hopera: Carmen,” oversaw one of cable’s biggest original movies “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” and hired an all female directing staff for the first season of “Hit The Floor.” And, let’s not forget the top rated “Single Ladies” and critically acclaimed series “The Breaks.”

Ever the professional, we greatly appreciate her shepherding the relaunch of “Scream” to its completion.

On a personal note, we’ll miss her intense passion and infectious laugh.

More to come shortly on a new structure, but today we want to thank Maggie for her significant contributions to both brands.

-Chris and Amy

Fromm Malina:

Hi there,

Working at MTV and VH1 has been an amazing experience. Every day, I have been inspired by the creativity of my colleagues and the company’s commitment to push boundaries, discover new talent, and deliver programming that truly spoke to its diverse and evolving audiences.

It’s time for new adventures, but I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to make films and series that combined pop culture and social issues in unique and indelible ways.

Thank you to Chris and Amy, the Scripted Programming team, and everyone else I had the privilege to both work with and call friends.

All the best,

Maggie