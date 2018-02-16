You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Drama Pilot ‘Mixtape’ Casts Madeleine Stowe in Series Regular Role

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madeleine StoweELLE Women in Hollywood Awards, Los Angeles, America - 19 Oct 2015SAME OUTFIT AS Tracey Emin
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who carefully controls how she presents herself to the world, but is secretly exhausted by having to do it.

Stowe previously starred in the ABC series “Revenge,” playing lead character Victoria Grayson for its four season run. She has also starred in films like “We Were Soldiers,” “The General’s Daughter,” and “Twelve Monkeys.”

She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Mixtape” hails from writer and executive producer Josh Safran. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will executive produce, with co-executive producer Ali Krug. Annapurna Television will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest music-themed drama on the network. “Empire,” currently in its fourth season, is the top-rated show on the network and follows the Lyon family as they fight over control of their record label. “Star,” currently in its second season, follows three female singers struggling to make it in the music business. Both shows were co-created by Lee Daniels.

More TV

  • SHAILENE WOODLEY LAURA DERN AND ZOE

    'Big Little Lies' Season 2: Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz Set to Return

    Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned. The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who […]

  • Darren Criss The assassination of Gianni

    Why Laura Branigan's 'Gloria' Is the Perfect Song to an On-Screen Crime Scheme

    Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned. The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who […]

  • Madeleine StoweELLE Women in Hollywood Awards,

    Fox Drama Pilot 'Mixtape' Casts Madeleine Stowe in Series Regular Role

    Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned. The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who […]

  • Olympics Yuzuru Hanyu ice skating

    TV Ratings: 2018 Winter Olympics Hits New Low for Second Straight Night

    Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned. The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who […]

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    And Now This: John Oliver Just Might Be a Journalist

    Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned. The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who […]

  • Orient Hontai Captial Aquires Majority Stake

    Orient Hontai Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Mediapro's Imagina Media Audiovisual

    Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned. The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad