Fox Drama Pilot ‘Mixtape’ Casts Madeleine Stowe in Series Regular Role

Madeleine Stowe has been cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Stowe will play Margot, an actress who carefully controls how she presents herself to the world, but is secretly exhausted by having to do it.

Stowe previously starred in the ABC series “Revenge,” playing lead character Victoria Grayson for its four season run. She has also starred in films like “We Were Soldiers,” “The General’s Daughter,” and “Twelve Monkeys.”

She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Mixtape” hails from writer and executive producer Josh Safran. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will executive produce, with co-executive producer Ali Krug. Annapurna Television will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest music-themed drama on the network. “Empire,” currently in its fourth season, is the top-rated show on the network and follows the Lyon family as they fight over control of their record label. “Star,” currently in its second season, follows three female singers struggling to make it in the music business. Both shows were co-created by Lee Daniels.