‘Madam Secretary’ Showrunner Barbara Hall Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios.

The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam Secretary” is in the home stretch of its fourth season.

Hall is a prolific writer who is also an accomplished novelist and a singer-songwriter. Her most recent book, “Charisma,” was published in 2013. Beyond the page, Hall has performed with the country-rock ensemble the Enablers and has released two solo albums, 2005’s “Handsome” and 2013’s “Bad Man.”

For CBS, she was the showrunner of the Amy Brenneman-Tyne Daly drama “Judging Amy” that ran from 1999 to 2005, and she created the Amber Tamblyn starrer “Joan of Arcadia” that ran two seasons from 2003 to 2005. She was also a co-executive producer on Showtime’s “Homeland.”

Hall’s earlier TV credits include CBS’ “Chicago Hope,” NBC’s “A Year in the Life” and “I’ll Fly Away,” and ABC’s “Moonlighting.”

She’s repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.