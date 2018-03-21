You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Madam Secretary’ Showrunner Barbara Hall Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios.

The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam Secretary” is in the home stretch of its fourth season.

Hall is a prolific writer who is also an accomplished novelist and a singer-songwriter. Her most recent book, “Charisma,” was published in 2013. Beyond the page, Hall has performed with the country-rock ensemble the Enablers and has released two solo albums, 2005’s “Handsome” and 2013’s “Bad Man.”

For CBS, she was the showrunner of the Amy Brenneman-Tyne Daly drama “Judging Amy” that ran from 1999 to 2005, and she created the Amber Tamblyn starrer “Joan of Arcadia” that ran two seasons from 2003 to 2005. She was also a co-executive producer on Showtime’s “Homeland.”

Hall’s earlier TV credits include CBS’ “Chicago Hope,” NBC’s “A Year in the Life” and “I’ll Fly Away,” and ABC’s “Moonlighting.”

She’s repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.

More TV

  • indcar-nbc-sports

    NBC Sports Grabs Indianapolis 500 Rights From ABC After 54 Years

    Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam […]

  • Aggrestuko

    Amazon, Netflix Gain Ground in Japanese Streaming Market

    Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam […]

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett in the series

    Apple Polishing: iPhone Giant Can't Keep Mum About Behind-the-Scenes TV Role

    Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam […]

  • Sky Reports 11.5% Gender Pay Gap

    Sky, BBC Worldwide, STV Report Their Gender Pay Gaps

    Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam […]

  • Cecile Frot-Coutaz Leaving FremantleMedia for YouTube

    Cecile Frot-Coutaz Leaving FremantleMedia to Head Up YouTube's EMEA Operations

    Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam […]

  • Supernatural -- "ScoobyNatural" -- Image Number:

    How 'Supernatural's' 'Scooby-Doo' Crossover Came To Be

    Barbara Hall, creator and showrunner of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,” has set a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The three-year pact calls for Hall to continue as showrunner and exec producer of “Madam Secretary” and to develop new projects for the Eye’s TV studio. Toplined by Tea Leone and Tim Daly, “Madam […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad