‘Mad Men’ Alum Vincent Kartheiser Joins Fox’s David Elliot-Danny Strong Drama Pilot

Vincent Kartheiser has been cast in a lead role of Fox’s upcoming drama pilot from David Elliot and Danny Strong.

The one-hour drama is set in a wrongful conviction law firm. Led by a fierce female lawyer with a hunger for justice, whose motivation comes from her own infamous past, the legal team within the firm reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty. Kartheiser will star as Bodie Quick, described as the intrepid, scrappy and endearing investigator for the wrongful conviction firm.

Kartheiser is best known for playing Pete Campbell in the Emmy-winning AMC drama “Mad Men.” He also played Connor in “Angel” opposite David Boreanaz. His other television credits include “Casual,” “Genius,” and “Saints & Strangers.”

He is repped by Paradigm and Untitled.

Elliot is attached to write and executive produce with Strong attached to executive produce. The project hails from Danny Strong Prods. in association with 20th Century Fox Television and also has Stacy Greenberg attached as executive producer. Patricia Riggen will direct the pilot.