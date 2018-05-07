TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, “Luke Cage” Season 2 released a trailer and TBS renews animated comedy “Final Space”

CASTING

Osy Ikhile has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming Amazon series “The Feed,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ikhile’s past credits include the critically-acclaimed “Black Mirror” episode “USS Callister” and the mini-series “Childhood’s End.” He has also appeared in films like “The Legend of Tarzan” and “In the Heart of the Sea.” He is repped by Thruline Entertainment and the Curtis Brown Group.

DATES

HBO will premiere the documentary “Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram” in fall 2018. The documentary follows the stories of 276 Nigerian school girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram, an Islamic extremist insurgent movement, in 2014 from a school in Chibok, Northern Nigeria and hidden in the Sambisa forest for three years. The announcement comes on Monday, the one-year anniversary of 82 of the girls’ releases.

Amazon‘s “You Are Wanted” will return for a second season on May 18. The cyber-crime drama will pick up where the first season left off, as Matthias Schweighofer‘s Lukas Franke continues to run from the secret service agencies and international criminals hunting him down. Returning original cast members include Schweighofer, Alexandra Maria Lara and Catrin Striebeck, while Jessica Schwarz, Hannah Hoekstra, and Michael Landes have joined the cast for Season 2.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Steve Mosko, former Sony Pictures Television chairman and president, will join the Professional Fighters League strategic advisory council, the PFL announced Monday. PFL Executive Chairman Russ Ramsey serves as chair of the council, which also includes CEO Peter Murray, President Carlos Silva and Executive Producer George Greenberg.

FIRST LOOKS

Fred Armisen will take on the role of guidance counselor in the comedy series “Splitting Up Together,” starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, and ABC has released the first clip of Armisen on the show to Variety exclusively. Watch the video below.

TNT released the first images of “Animal Kingdom” star Shawn Hatosy making his directorial debut behind the scenes of a Season 3 episode. While Hatosy, who plays Andrew “Pope” Cody, has worked on the crime drama as an actor since the series’ inception, Episode 11 of the third season marks the first time he served as a director. See the onset photos below.

Marvel Studios debuted a trailer for Season 2 of “Luke Cage.” In the second season, guns are the least of the bulletproof wonder’s problems, as new villains decide to antagonize him by hand. Returning original cast members include Mike Colter in the title role, Justin Swain, and Simone Missick. The latest season of “Luke Cage” streams on Netflix June 22. Watch the trailer below.

RENEWALS

TBS has renewed the animated series “Final Space” for a second season. The second season will follow its unlikely pair of protagonists, Gary the astronaut and Mooncake the alien, as they continue to explore the limits of the universe. The show’s top-billed voice cast includes Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, and creator Olan Rogers.